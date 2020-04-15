Pastor James O'Brien Johnson
Surrounded by angels, Pastor James O'Brien Johnson died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. CST at Joplin Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., due to complications of COVID-19. He was laid to rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 during a private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Scott, Kan.
Pastor Johnson, affectionately known as "Dumpy," was born June 16, 1945 in Supply, to the late Carlie and Laura Ruth Strong Johnson. He was reared in the Supply communities of Royal Oak and Johnsontown, and was a graduate of Union High School Class of 1963. After high school, Pastor Johnson began his military career with the United States Navy where he fought in the Vietnam War and was a Navy Seal. After years of traveling the world, he settled in Fort Scott, Kan. where he served as the Pastor of Mt. Sinai Church of God in Christ until his demise.
Pastor Johnson leaves to cherish his memory wife, Catherine Jackson Johnson, nine children- Michael Johnson (Cheryl) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Michele Johnson Jackson of Bolivia, Melisa L. Johnson of Fayetteville, Tamika Davis Thomas (Royce) of Navarra, Fla., Katara Davis of McCalla, Ala., Myra Johnson Meeks of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., Otis Dwayne Brooks of Shallotte Point, Terrance Johnson and Elinor Johnson both of the home in Fort Scott, Kan.; 19 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and siblings Carl Junior Johnson (Barbara) of Burgaw, and Orene Moore Cox of North East, Md. Pastor Johnson was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Walter Eugene Johnson and granddaughter Mia Johnson.
Due to coronavirus pandemic a memorial will be held later in both Kansas and North Carolina. Burial services were entrusted to Cheney Witt Chapel in Fort Scott, Kan. Memorial tributes may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 16, 2020