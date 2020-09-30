1/1
Jan Withrow
Jan Wilson Withrow, 75, of Ocean Isle Beach passed away Sept. 14 at Myrtle Beach Manor.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1944, in Washington, Pa., to William and Carrie Withrow.
Jan was an avid, lifelong sports fan. He played baseball at West Virginia University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in economics and a Master of Science in safety engineering. He honorably served his country and was proud to be a veteran of the United States Army. He spent his career with DuPont as director of contract manufacturing where he retired after 42 years of service.
Jan was happiest when on the sidelines cheering at his daughters' sporting events and later in life his greatest joy was spending time with his 12 grandchildren. Delaware always held a special place in Jan's heart because this is where he and Susan raised their five girls, created lifelong friendships and countless memories.
Jan was preceded in death by his father, William, and his sister, Pam Saunders.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Susan Easterling Withrow; daughters Stephanie Martin (Joe) of Wake Forest, Jana Withrow (Kerri Whitaker) of Wynnewood, Pa., Kelli Farris (Lou) of Brick, N.J., Jennifer Czerwinski (Mark) of Middletown, Del., Tracey Smith (Tyler Budgick) of Wilmington, Del.; his mother Carrie Wilson Withrow; siblings Debbie Withrow of England; Suzanne Barnes of Fenwick, Del., Jay Withrow of Richmond, Va., Jon Withrow of Pittsburgh, Pa., Wendy Hughes of Augusta, Ga., and his grandchildren, Logan, Jenna and Jake Czerwinski; Justin, Cole and Landon Farris; Brooke, Julia, Bobby and Ryan Smith; and Henry and Roy Withrow.
A remembrance ceremony is planned for Nov. 22 in Sunset Beach and a celebration of life event will occur in Hockessin, Del., during the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Worthington Funeral Home Inc
405 E Strawberry Blvd
Chadbourn, NC 28431
(910) 654-3518
September 25, 2020
We are sorry for your loss The Somers Family
Andy Somers
Neighbor
September 24, 2020
Barbara Budgick
