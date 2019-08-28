Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Service 10:00 AM Seaside United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

On the beautiful North Carolina afternoon of August 21, 2019, Janice Marie Wyckoff peacefully passed away to eternal life surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was born on October 23, 1954, to Michael H. and Ruth D. Sipos in Youngstown, Ohio. After graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School, she attended Youngstown State University before beginning a career in banking and later serving as an executive assistant at the Youngstown Board of Education. Thereafter, she pursued a highly successful real estate career with Coldwell Banker in Youngstown and the surrounding areas. Throughout her life, Janice generously gave of herself to others, such as volunteering to work with special needs children.

On December 1, 2007, Janice married the love of her life, James "Jim" Wyckoff, at St. James Church in Boardman Park. After starting their life together in Boardman, Ohio, Janice and Jim moved to Sandpiper Bay in Sunset Beach, starting retirement and a new phase of their lives. There, Janice thrived and developed many meaningful relationships with new, dear friends. In this beautiful setting, she enjoyed golf, cards, Mahjong, cultural events, walks on the beach, outings with friends, and community involvement.

At this time, Janice also established herself as a successful and highly respected artist by creating many beautiful paintings and pieces of pottery. Her creations were featured in various art shows and displayed in the gallery at Sunset River Marketplace, along with four other shops in the Sunset Beach and Southport areas.

Together with Jim, Janice enjoyed frequent visits with family, traveling to the mountains and the various states, as well as cruising to the Caribbean Islands.

Throughout her life, Janice cherished her family as a top priority and held fast to her faith. She loved people, animals, nature, the arts, and life itself. To cherish and honor her memory, Janice leaves her loving husband, Jim Wyckoff; her beloved sons, Christopher Baker and his wife Tess of Norfolk, Va. and Gregory Baker of Youngstown, Ohio; her very dear step-daughter, Lindsey Mitchell of North Canton, Ohio; her special nephew, Matthew Kunic of Lacey, Wash.; her beloved sister, Dolores Combs of Boardman, Ohio; and her very dear sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sally and Greg Whitaker of Duluth, Minn. Janice also leaves many other dear relatives and special friends, as well as her precious pup Peaches.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and brother-in-law, John Combs, in addition to aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family entrusted Janice's care to Brunswick Funeral Service, and a celebration of Janice's life was held at Seaside United Methodist Church, 1300 Seaside Road SW, Sunset Beach, on Monday, August 26, followed by a luncheon at the Sandpiper Bay Amenities Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch Program, P.O. Box 7745, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469.



"… and the time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy; 4:6-7).



On-line condolences may be sent to



