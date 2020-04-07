Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Owen Crawford. View Sign Service Information Michael J Fulwood 6849 Sweet Gum Road NW Ocean Isle Beach , NC 28469 (910)-471-5441 Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Owen Crawford, 48, of Shallotte, went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 2, 2020 due to a sudden illness. Jason was born on Nov 4, 1971 in Kalamazoo, Mich., to David B. and Jodie Crawford of Leland, N.C.



Jason graduated high school from the Traverse City Central High School, Traverse City, Mich. He then earned his bachelor's degree in turfgrass management from Michigan State University. After college he moved to West Palm Beach, Fla. and began a longtime career as a greenskeeper for the PGA National Golf Course. After several years in Palm Beach he moved to Leland and worked at Magnolia Greens Golf Course and then moved to the Lockwood Folly Golf & Country Club where he worked for 15 years as the superintendent. Jason and his wife Cristie began a new career and opened Carolina Moleman, LLC. He was passionate about his love of golf and attended several Masters golf tournaments in Augusta until it's postponement this year. His hobbies included golf, gardening, fly fishing and traveling. He was a man who loved spending time with his family and many friends. Jason was a great cook and mastered the art of grilling and pizza making.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, J.O. and Portia Crawford; maternal grandparents, Clifford and Shirley Burdett; an aunt, Sandra Nealy; and an uncle, Ronald Burdett.

Surviving are his loving wife of six years, Cristie Crawford; his parents, David and Jodie Crawford of Leland; step-daughters, Tronda Bentley of Holden Beach, and Sidney Goodchild of Shallotte; a brother, Christopher Crawford and wife Nichole of Apex, N.C.; a sister, Katie Crawford and her son Mannix Crawford of Leland.



Because of the current unsettled health situation, our family will be delaying any funeral services. We will schedule a service to honor Jason when the world recovers.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences in this difficult time and requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the First Tee of The Carolinas, P.O. Box 1820, Shallotte, N.C. 28459, where he was awarded the volunteer of the year.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Michael J Fulwood funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441

