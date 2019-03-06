|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayne Stitt McKenna.
Jayne Stitt McKenna, 70, of Calabash passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCareCenter in Whiteville.
Mrs. McKenna was born March 29, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pa, daughter of the late William and Dorothy Hutton Stitt. She was an elementary school teacher for many years before retirement. After moving to Calabash, Mrs. McKenna enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels. She was a sweet, loving soul who enjoyed living at the beach, reading, gardening, and traveling. She made many lasting friendships along the way. Her family meant the world to her, especially her daughter and grandchildren.
Survivors include her devoted husband, James McKenna of the home; the light of her life, her daughter, Megan McKenna Masching and husband Daniel of Stafford, Va.; her delightful grandchildren, Riley Jayne Masching and Lucas James Masching; and her loving sisters-in-law, Maureen McKenna of Scituate, R. I., and Kathleen Dery of Danielson, Conn.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte.
The family will have a reception and receive friends following the service until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 7, 2019