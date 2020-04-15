Jean Marie Palmer, 77, of Carolina Shores passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
She was born in Tecumseh, Mich. on Nov. 26, 1942, the daughter of the late Virgil and Grace Witherstein Linn and was preceded in death by a brother Richard Linn. Jean married Murray Palmer on Oct. 20, 1983.
She was employed as a reservationist at CRS in North Myrtle Beach for a few years and loved the game of golf and all the friends she met. Jean was very active in the auxiliary at the Calabash Elks Lodge.
She is survived by husband, Murray Palmer; sons Christopher Diver (Leslie), Kevin Diver (Tracy), Kurt Diver (Gina); step-daughters, Susan Peavey (Jeff), Amy Jo Palmer, Julie McInnis (Steve), Amy Joy Griffin; a twin sister, Jan Wood (Jim); ten grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In accordance to Jean's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. "We have lost one special lady."
On line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 16, 2020