Jeanette Benton Sabiston of Shallotte passed away May 13, 2020, at home with her three daughters. Jeanette fought the good fight for the past 40 days while being hospitalized at Duke Hospital and then Tidelands Rehab in Little River, S.C, all the while being separated from her family's love.
Jeanette was a dedicated educator, being a teacher's assistant, school bus driver and substitute teacher spanning over thirty plus years. As recent as March 2020, she was still substitute teaching. Jeanette could not shop in Shallotte without a child coming up and hugging "Ms. Sabiston." She also enjoyed bowling and participated on multiple teams, leagues and tournaments for well over thirty years. Jeanette and three of her lady bowlers also added trips to Vegas, Mississippi and Atlantic City for fun at the slots over the years. One special friend, Joyce Freeman was always by her side whether it be bowling or pulling levers.
Jeanette is survived by her three daughters, Sheila Hrubik (Paul), Donnette Golder (Mike) and Rhonda Sabiston; a sister, Christine Jones; a brother and his wife, Odell and Jean Benton; grandchildren, Kent Wyatt, Rebekah (Wyatt) Bellamy, Steven Miller, Michael Golder, Jr.; great-grandchild Liam Bellany; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by too many to mention loved ones. She had a good life.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, May 16, 2020. You may visit www.brunswickfuneralservice.com to leave a condolence message for the family.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 21, 2020