Guest Book View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Town Creek Baptist Church 832 Green Hill Rd NE Leland , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Cook Long, 86, of Winnabow died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Long was born in Decatur, Ga. on March 7, 1933, daughter of the late Jefferson Farris Cook and Ruby Hestley Cook. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben H. Long. She was a faithful, devoted and longtime member of Town Creek Baptist Church where she had served in numerous capacities. One of her many duties with the church included the annual Graduating Senior Address. She was also instrumental in the start of Teen Time, a youth ministry at Town Creek Baptist Church. She was a proud member of the Gideon's Auxiliary. She was very active in the Winnabow community. She proudly served alongside her husband in the ownership of Buy-Rite Discount Store, formally located on Front Street, Wilmington. She owned and operated Winnabow Florist for many years and found real joy in serving others with the joy of sending and receiving beautiful flowers. She was a member of The Glad Tidings Quartet for sixteen years sharing the love of Gospel music.



Mrs. Long is survived by three children, Richard C. Long and wife Donna of Winnabow, Sharon L. Elwood and husband Steve of Boiling Spring Lakes, and Melanie D. Long and Ricardo of Winnabow; seven grandchildren, Tricia Coleman, Traci Wood, Terri Grainger, Danny Sellers, Leslie Elwood, Brandon Scott Long, Brittney Long; and ten great-grandchildren, Zach Coleman, Emma Coleman, Alec Wood, Eva Grainger, Dalton Sellers, Gracie Sellers, Cayden Sellers, Nadia Elwood, Eden Long, and Elliana Long.



A Home Going Celebration was held Tuesday, July 9, at 5 p.m. at Town Creek Baptist Church, 832 Green Hill Rd NE, Leland, N.C., with her grandson Pastor Brandon Scott Long and the Reverend V.C. Potter officiating. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. in the evening on Monday, July 8, at Town Creek Baptist Church.



Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at

White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

Jeanne Cook Long, 86, of Winnabow died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home.Mrs. Long was born in Decatur, Ga. on March 7, 1933, daughter of the late Jefferson Farris Cook and Ruby Hestley Cook. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben H. Long. She was a faithful, devoted and longtime member of Town Creek Baptist Church where she had served in numerous capacities. One of her many duties with the church included the annual Graduating Senior Address. She was also instrumental in the start of Teen Time, a youth ministry at Town Creek Baptist Church. She was a proud member of the Gideon's Auxiliary. She was very active in the Winnabow community. She proudly served alongside her husband in the ownership of Buy-Rite Discount Store, formally located on Front Street, Wilmington. She owned and operated Winnabow Florist for many years and found real joy in serving others with the joy of sending and receiving beautiful flowers. She was a member of The Glad Tidings Quartet for sixteen years sharing the love of Gospel music.Mrs. Long is survived by three children, Richard C. Long and wife Donna of Winnabow, Sharon L. Elwood and husband Steve of Boiling Spring Lakes, and Melanie D. Long and Ricardo of Winnabow; seven grandchildren, Tricia Coleman, Traci Wood, Terri Grainger, Danny Sellers, Leslie Elwood, Brandon Scott Long, Brittney Long; and ten great-grandchildren, Zach Coleman, Emma Coleman, Alec Wood, Eva Grainger, Dalton Sellers, Gracie Sellers, Cayden Sellers, Nadia Elwood, Eden Long, and Elliana Long.A Home Going Celebration was held Tuesday, July 9, at 5 p.m. at Town Creek Baptist Church, 832 Green Hill Rd NE, Leland, N.C., with her grandson Pastor Brandon Scott Long and the Reverend V.C. Potter officiating. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. in the evening on Monday, July 8, at Town Creek Baptist Church.Online condolences are encouraged and may be offered at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com. White Funeral & Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close