Jeffrey Brian Hewett (aka"Batman"), 62, of Shallotte, surrounded by his loved ones, peacefully passed on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020.
Although a life-long resident of Shallotte, Jeffrey was born in Panama City, Fla. on Oct. 28, 1957. He attended and graduated from West Brunswick High School. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Village Point Methodist Church.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Mae Stump Hewett; his father, Joseph Monroe Hewett Jr; and brother, Stephen Ray Hewett. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph M. Hewett III and wife Katherine, and M. Kevin Hewett; five nieces, three nephews, six grandnieces and five grandnephews who will miss him very much.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers being sent, that a donation be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Jeffrey's memory.
The family would like to thank the staff at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick - Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Bolivia, N.C. for their outstanding care, compassion, and support.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 20, 2020