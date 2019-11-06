Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenny Dillaway. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Obituary



Jenny Dillaway, 81, of Calabash passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in the evening of Nov. 1, 2019. Jenny was born in Swansea Wales and immigrated to the United States with her husband Stanley and three small children in the late 1960s. While still in the United Kingdom, she completed nursing school and pursued a career in the States that utilized that training. Jenny loved to travel and was looking forward to going home to Wales to visit her sister and family. She enjoyed knitting, reading crime dramas, and spending time with the British Ladies Group and other good friends in Oceanside Place.

Jenny is survived by her children, Graham Dillaway (Caroline) and Alison Hay (Chris); grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher, Kyle, Kelly, Kevin, Kaitlyn; sister Sonia Redmore; and the beloved family dog, Buddy. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Dillaway; son, Alan Dillaway; parents David and Gladys Davies; and sister, Dylis Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401, for the outstanding care they rendered.

