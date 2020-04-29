Jeremie Lyn Lawrence, 28, of Bolivia, N.C. passed away on April 12, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1992 in Wilmington, N.C.
He loved to hunt and fish. Surviving are wife Meredith Lawrence; his children Brayden and Malachi; mother, Catherine Sanchez and step-father Rocendo Sanchez of Leland; his father, Ricky Totherow of Rocky Point, N.C.; sisters Sierra Sanchez of Leland, and Crystal Lowery of Marion, N.C.; brothers, Junior Mayhew of Leland, and Joey Lawrence of Tooele, Utah; aunt, Becky and (cousin??) George; his pawpaw of Rocky Mountain, N.C., and his beloved dog Tank.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 30, 2020