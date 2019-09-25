Jeris Dean Hewett
Jeris Dean Hewett, 67, of Supply, died on Sept. 20, 2019. Born in Brunswick County on Dec. 7, 1951, he was a son of the late Oran Gaston Hewett and Vera Holden Hewett. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Shallotte NAPA store, and later was employed by the Corning Company as a Fiber Optic Machinist.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, O. Kenneth Hewett and Roy (Bit) Hewett, and a sister, Ouida Mae Hewett. Surviving are his wife Linda Cheers Hewett; a sister, Julia Gooden (Will), Nokomis, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to SECU Hospice "Brunswick House," 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 26, 2019