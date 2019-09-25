Jeris Dean Hewett (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeris Dean Hewett.
Service Information
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC
28459
(910)-754-6363
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeris Dean Hewett
Jeris Dean Hewett, 67, of Supply, died on Sept. 20, 2019. Born in Brunswick County on Dec. 7, 1951, he was a son of the late Oran Gaston Hewett and Vera Holden Hewett. Prior to retirement, he owned and operated Shallotte NAPA store, and later was employed by the Corning Company as a Fiber Optic Machinist.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, O. Kenneth Hewett and Roy (Bit) Hewett, and a sister, Ouida Mae Hewett. Surviving are his wife Linda Cheers Hewett; a sister, Julia Gooden (Will), Nokomis, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to SECU Hospice "Brunswick House," 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.