Jimmy Allison McLamb, 78, of Calabash, died on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Born in Brunswick County on Nov. 27, 1941, he was the son of the late Lennon McLamb and Myrtle Gore McLamb.
Jimmy was the owner of L.M. McLamb & Son Construction Company. He was a co-founder of Brunswick Plantation, a real estate developer and a member of Bethel Primitive Baptist Church. He also served in the N.C. Army National Guard.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Gail Hickman McLamb; son, Jimmy Lennon "Len" McLamb (Sandra), Calabash; daughters, Alison Blackmon, Ash, and Lori Skipper (Kevin), Calabash; grandchildren, Brandy, Faith, Olivia, Jesse, Sami, Morgan, and Corbin; great grandchildren, Noah, Brody, Raelyn and Judson.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, Calabash, officiated by Elder Mike Gowens. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Casketbearers will be Kim Long, Cody Long, Ashley McLamb, Terry McLamb, Kenny Powell, and Cory McLamb. Honorary Casketbearer will be Ronnie Gore.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.