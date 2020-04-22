Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Connor of Wilmington died April 19, 2020, at New Hanover Hospital. She was a very special, generous, kind-hearted, proudly independent woman who lived life on her own terms with joy and graciousness.



A daughter of the late Lee Vick Sr. and Tommie Connor of Delco, she graduated at the top of her class from Acme-Delco High School, then from Women's College in Greensboro. After college, she moved to Wilmington and began a career with Mutual of Omaha Insurance, where she worked for over 50 years before retiring.



In addition to being a member of First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, Joan was a member of the Order of Eastern star. A past Matron of Goldenrod Chapter, she served as Grand Marshall for the N.C. Grand Chapter and was a Grand Representative to Minnesota in North Carolina. She served on many committees for the Grand Chapter, as chairman for most. She planned many trips for the Grand Chapter and her local Chapter. In her local Chapter she served as Hostess during official visits, in addition to serving as District Deputy.



Joan was predeceased by her parents and siblings Irvin, Lewis, Sue Ann and L.V. Jr., and beloved niece Amy Frink. Surviving to carry on her spirit and memory are her sister Birdie Frink of Shallotte; brother Richard Connor of Delco; niece and nephew-in-law Leigh Ann Frink and husband Steve Plowman of Raleigh; niece Jill Frink of Plainfield, Vt.; and great-nephews Joshua and Banyan Thompson. She will be greatly missed by countless friends from across North Carolina including several generations of children who knew her as "Aunt Jo," always present with baked goodies, kind words and trips to parks and the Azalea Parade. She had the sweet way of an angel with a true servant's heart. She would do without to give to others and was very loved.



No services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, W.Va., 25438.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.