John Andrew Bartlett, known to all as "Jack," 69, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Jack was born in Kingston, Ontario Canada and resided in the Toronto area until 1990 when always wanting the best for his family, combined with his spirit of adventure, he moved his family to El Paso, Texas. After leaving the corporate world behind in Canada, Jack's entrepreneurial spirit lead him to open four successful businesses in the West Texas/New Mexico area. His strong leadership and mentorship of his employees was the essence of who he was as a person and is carried on by two of his former employees who now own those businesses. After retiring and moving to Ocean Isle Beach in 2014, his love and passion for helping others has continued through his work and association with AA. No matter where he lived, he always felt at home in church and was an active member in the Seaside United Methodist Church in Sunset Beach.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy, and his beloved daughter Katie who was taken from him too soon, but they are now reunited once again.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Pat; son, Nathan Bartlett and daughter-in-law Yuliana of Raleigh, and his two grandchildren Sophia and Joshua who always brought a smile to his face. He is also survived by his brothers, David and Robert; and his sisters, Dorothy Ann and Lynn.
A memorial will be held at the Seaside United Methodist Church at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 16, 2020