John David Dawson, Jr, 83, of Varnamtown died Monday, Jan. 6, at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick.
Mr. Dawson was born in Brunswick County on Feb. 6, 1936, and was son of the late John and Callie Kirby Dawson. He was a member of Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church. He served on the building committee and was the contractor for their current sanctuary. He served on the first town council for the City of Varnamtown when it was founded in 1988. Mr. Dawson was a member and past Master of Shallotte Lodge #727 A.F. & A.M. He was also a Scottish Rite Mason and a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Brunswick Chapter #340 Order of Eastern Star.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Bennett Dawson, of the home; a son, John David Dawson III of Varnamtown; daughter, Mary Dawson Graham and husband, Shane, of Ash; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Zack and Rylee.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, Jan.10, at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church, Varnamtown, with the Rev. Bill Negron officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites accorded by Shallotte Lodge #727 A.F. & A.M.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at White Funeral & Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway E, Bolivia, and at other times at the residence.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 9, 2020