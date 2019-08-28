John Francis Walsh Sr., 87, of Ocean Isle Beach died Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born in Pottsville, Pa., on November 24, 1931, a son of Joseph E. Walsh and Helen Yakabonis Walsh. He moved here 24 years ago from New Jersey where he was a welder-fitter with Hoffman LaRoche. Mr. Walsh was a wonderful father and true outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and clamming. He was also a faithful blood donor, having donated eighty-six pints.
Surviving are his loving wife, Elizabeth Ann Luscan Walsh; sons, John F. Walsh Jr. (Deborah), Robert A. Walsh (Kathy) and Vincent J. Walsh (Grace); daughters, Kathryn L. Garrity (John), Phyllis A. Merlo (William), Diane M. Edwards, and Elizabeth J. Kleedorfer; brother, Joseph E. Walsh; sister, Kathleen Dowling; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 29, 2019