Guest Book View Sign Service Information J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home 122 West Main Street Thomasville , NC 27360 (336)-472-7774 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Holden Beach Chapel 107 Rothschild Street Holden Beach , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Holden Beach Chapel 107 Rothschild Street Holden Beach , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John Gray

Dr. John Gray, loving husband to his wife Brenda, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

John was born on Feb. 22, 1952, in Reidsville, N.C. to Hogan and Vivian Gray. He received his bachelor's degree in biblical languages from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs in 1974. He received a Master of Divinity degree, Master of Theology degree in pastoral care and counseling, and a doctorate in philosophy from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. John also completed an additional concentration of study in psychology at Phoenix University.

John served on staff at numerous churches as both a pastor and a pastoral care counselor in Kentucky and North Carolina. For the past 20 years, John served as chaplain/pastor at Holden Beach Chapel in Holden Beach. He was on staff at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia for 22 years serving as a professor and, for the past several years, as Dean of Arts and Sciences.

John met his wife, Brenda Barrett Gray, at Gardner-Webb University. The two were wed on May 19, 1973. They were married for 46 years.

John loved God and was passionate about people. He and Brenda have lived their lives in service to God by caring for others. John strongly believed his calling was to help others no matter what challenges they were facing. He had a passion for studying, teaching and preaching God's word and always ensured that he loved everyone he encountered with the love of Christ.

John cared deeply for his communities at both Brunswick Community College and Holden Beach Chapel. He made life-long connections with those he taught and worked alongside. He counted them as friends and family.

John was preceded in death by his father Hogan, and his mother Vivian. He is survived by his wife Brenda; his mother-in-law Barbara Barrett; brother-in-law Mike Barrett and wife Teresa; niece Shelley Tobin and her husband Chad, niece Shannon Parrish and her husband Josh; and cousins Ann Cueva and Beverly Dormois.

A service of worship in celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at Holden Beach Chapel in Holden Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family asks gifts be made to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina at P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, N.C. 27361; Holden Beach Chapel at 107 Rothschild Street, Holden Beach, N.C. 28462; and Brunswick Community College at P.O. Box 30, Supply, N.C. 28462. A time of visitation/lunch will be immediately following the service. Online condolences may be sent to



Dr. John GrayDr. John Gray, loving husband to his wife Brenda, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.John was born on Feb. 22, 1952, in Reidsville, N.C. to Hogan and Vivian Gray. He received his bachelor's degree in biblical languages from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs in 1974. He received a Master of Divinity degree, Master of Theology degree in pastoral care and counseling, and a doctorate in philosophy from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. John also completed an additional concentration of study in psychology at Phoenix University.John served on staff at numerous churches as both a pastor and a pastoral care counselor in Kentucky and North Carolina. For the past 20 years, John served as chaplain/pastor at Holden Beach Chapel in Holden Beach. He was on staff at Brunswick Community College in Bolivia for 22 years serving as a professor and, for the past several years, as Dean of Arts and Sciences.John met his wife, Brenda Barrett Gray, at Gardner-Webb University. The two were wed on May 19, 1973. They were married for 46 years.John loved God and was passionate about people. He and Brenda have lived their lives in service to God by caring for others. John strongly believed his calling was to help others no matter what challenges they were facing. He had a passion for studying, teaching and preaching God's word and always ensured that he loved everyone he encountered with the love of Christ.John cared deeply for his communities at both Brunswick Community College and Holden Beach Chapel. He made life-long connections with those he taught and worked alongside. He counted them as friends and family.John was preceded in death by his father Hogan, and his mother Vivian. He is survived by his wife Brenda; his mother-in-law Barbara Barrett; brother-in-law Mike Barrett and wife Teresa; niece Shelley Tobin and her husband Chad, niece Shannon Parrish and her husband Josh; and cousins Ann Cueva and Beverly Dormois.A service of worship in celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at Holden Beach Chapel in Holden Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family asks gifts be made to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina at P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, N.C. 27361; Holden Beach Chapel at 107 Rothschild Street, Holden Beach, N.C. 28462; and Brunswick Community College at P.O. Box 30, Supply, N.C. 28462. A time of visitation/lunch will be immediately following the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close