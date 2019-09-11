John Dewey Hendershot
John Dewey Hendershot, a soft-spoken man with a fierce devotion to God, his family, his wife and his friends, passed away at a family home on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
John supported his family as a pharmaceutical research scientist. His legacy includes four children, Jennifer, John, Elizabeth and James; nine grandchildren and a wealth of family including his siblings, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He hiked, biked, bowled, baked, roller bladed, camped, traveled and pursued his religious faith. His faith allowed John to face his battle against ALS with courage and dignity.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Service, 5229 Ocean Hwy. W. Shallotte, N.C. 28470. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give a memorial gift to The ALS Association, at www.ALSA.org .Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 12, 2019