Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jefferson "Jeffrey" Solley, III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Jefferson "Jeffrey" Solley III

Jeffrey Solley, 28, of Union, S.C. passed away Sunday April 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.

He was born on July 12,1991, to Toby and Lynda Solley.

He worked at Gestamp Automocion as a Metal Finisher. He also worked in emergency medical and fire rescue at several places in Brunswick County in North Carolina.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved his best friend "Morgan," his Pit Bull.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynda Wilson Solley. Jeffrey is survived by his father, Toby Solley of Union, S.C.; brother Justin Solley and his wife Jessi of Waterloo, S.C.; his maternal grandparents Darrell and LaVerne Wilson of Winston-Salem, N.C.; paternal grandmother Johnnie Cusack of Sumter, S.C.; and paternal grandfather Larry Solley of Walterboro, S.C.; an uncle Steve Wilson and his wife Linda of Oak Island, N.C.; and an aunt Lisa Carter of Winston-Salem, N.C. Jeffrey also had many close friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. John Jefferson "Jeffrey" Solley IIIJeffrey Solley, 28, of Union, S.C. passed away Sunday April 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.He was born on July 12,1991, to Toby and Lynda Solley.He worked at Gestamp Automocion as a Metal Finisher. He also worked in emergency medical and fire rescue at several places in Brunswick County in North Carolina.He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved his best friend "Morgan," his Pit Bull.He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynda Wilson Solley. Jeffrey is survived by his father, Toby Solley of Union, S.C.; brother Justin Solley and his wife Jessi of Waterloo, S.C.; his maternal grandparents Darrell and LaVerne Wilson of Winston-Salem, N.C.; paternal grandmother Johnnie Cusack of Sumter, S.C.; and paternal grandfather Larry Solley of Walterboro, S.C.; an uncle Steve Wilson and his wife Linda of Oak Island, N.C.; and an aunt Lisa Carter of Winston-Salem, N.C. Jeffrey also had many close friends.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close