John Jefferson "Jeffrey" Solley III
Jeffrey Solley, 28, of Union, S.C. passed away Sunday April 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
He was born on July 12,1991, to Toby and Lynda Solley.
He worked at Gestamp Automocion as a Metal Finisher. He also worked in emergency medical and fire rescue at several places in Brunswick County in North Carolina.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved his best friend "Morgan," his Pit Bull.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynda Wilson Solley. Jeffrey is survived by his father, Toby Solley of Union, S.C.; brother Justin Solley and his wife Jessi of Waterloo, S.C.; his maternal grandparents Darrell and LaVerne Wilson of Winston-Salem, N.C.; paternal grandmother Johnnie Cusack of Sumter, S.C.; and paternal grandfather Larry Solley of Walterboro, S.C.; an uncle Steve Wilson and his wife Linda of Oak Island, N.C.; and an aunt Lisa Carter of Winston-Salem, N.C. Jeffrey also had many close friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 23, 2020