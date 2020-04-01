Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John ""Jack"" Joyce, Jr.. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" Joyce, Jr., 76 of Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Wilmington, Del., married to Dee Marie (Thompson) Joyce for 53 years, passed on March 23, 2020.

Jack was a devout Catholic and will be welcomed in his passing to heaven by many friends and family that passed before him and most importantly will be in the eternal presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

During his life Jack attended and graduated from Salesianum School class of 1961, and studied chemistry at University of Delaware.

Jack enlisted into the

In 1963 Jack started his career at Hercules as a lab assistant and finished it there with starting and leading their water reclamation division for the company. In 1980 Jack accepted a position at Minetek Inc., which moved him and his family to Beckley W.Va.

Jack had a lifelong love for golf and could often be seen (and heard) on the course enjoying the end to a long day. Later Jack found a love for snow skiing and deep-sea fishing, not because it was his passion but his sons', and his passion was to spend time with them.

Jack was a lifelong member of the American Legion and enjoyed his volunteer work at the Food Pantry of Saint Brendan Catholic Church.

Jack was preceded in death by his father John Thomas Joyce; mother Gladys Marie (Magargal) Joyce; sisters, Pat Joyce Cunningham, and Linda Joyce Hudson.

Jack is survived by his wife Dee Marie (Thompson) Joyce; sons, John Thomas III and wife Ara Joyce of Clayton Ga., Michael "Mike" William and wife Deann Joyce of Conroe Texas; sister Kathy and husband Doug Horn of Sarasota Fla.; mother-in-law Beatrice "Nickey" Thompson of Newark Del.; brother-in-law's, Glen Thompson of Newark Del., Paul Hudson of Sarasota Fla.; niece, Sue Joyce Graham and her children Nicholas and Caroline of Wilmington Del.; nephew Andrew Hudson of Tallahassee Fla. He is also survived by many friends that became family throughout the years.

He had nothing in his life that equaled his love and devotion for his friends and family and the absolute light of his life were his two grandchildren who would always lift his spirits and spark a smile, granddaughter Breann Brooke Joyce, and grandson Vincent Michael Joyce both of Conroe Texas.

There will be memorial services held at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wilmington Del., and Saint Brendan's Catholic Church in Shallotte, N.C. Dates and times for these services are still to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's memory to St. Brendan's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 2984, Shallotte, NC 28470.

