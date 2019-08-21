Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

John Martin Nunnenkamp

John Martin Nunnenkamp, 67, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed away on August 14, 2019 surrounded by loving family members.



John is survived by his beloved wife Patricia; daughter Jeanne and her husband William, daughter Trisha and her husband James; and son John and his husband Max. He was a loving grandfather "Cappy-Opa" to his grandsons Zach, Logan and Derek and granddaughter Seneca. He also leaves his brother Jerry and his wife Bonnie; sister Joan and her husband Charles, and sister Jan. He is also survived by an additional five brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law. He was a loving uncle to 19 nieces and nephews.



John graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York in 1974. He started his career with the Army Corp of Engineers before returning to Kings Point where he was a professor for 27 years. John was inducted into the USMMA Athletic Hall of Fame. He served in the Naval Reserve for 30 years where he achieved the rank of Captain.

John was larger-than-life. In his youth, he was an exceptional athlete, dedicating his time to baseball, basketball and football and participated in all three sports in college. He was a passionate fisherman and loved being on the sea. He was active in his retirement spending time traveling with his wife, golfing and socializing with his friends. Family was John's top priority. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, in St. James, The Episcopal Church.

The family received friends on Sunday, August 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel.

The family requests that memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or the . Online condolences may be made at

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte



