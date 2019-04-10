John Martocci, 92, of Shallotte died April 2, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Martocci.
He was born on March 15, 1927, in Bangor, Penn., a son of the late Francis J. Martocci and Beulah Jane Kneebone Martocci. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Audrey Martocci.
John was a retired U.S. Navy veteran serving in World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his sons, Dennis Martocci, Arizona, John F. Martocci, (Teresa), Shallotte,; daughters, Laurie A. Woodard (Kenneth), Henderson, Donna Gladfelter, Allentown, Penn., and Wanda Fuller (James), Boydton, Va.; fourteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
No local services. Interment will be in Quantico, Va.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 11, 2019