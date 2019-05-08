Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Reid Arnold. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Memorial service 3:00 PM Albert Horton Veterans Memorial Cemetery Suffolk , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On May 5, 2019, John Reid Arnold passed peacefully for his last deployment of duty. Commander Arnold, retired, had a lifelong love of the United States Coast Guard and most proudly served from April 1954 to October 1982. Held by the loving hands of his daughters at his bedside, he was released from pain, his lack of independence, and most of all his inability to breathe. Nothing though ever stopped John Arnold. He was relentless…it was his way or no way.

John survived his wife, Mary Wilson Arnold of 57 years. She was a resilient woman, made stronger by persevering as a proud military wife and a world class Mother. John's journey started on September 18, 1936, in Bolivia to parents, John Julius Arnold and Myrtie Atkinson Arnold. His childhood was shared with his sister, Eulalia Arnold Fulwood, of Ocean Isle Beach, and his brother Frederick Arnold, deceased of Bolivia.

John is survived by his two daughters, Gwendolyn Arnold Beard, of Cheriton,Va. and Pamela Rebecca Arnold of Portsmouth, Va. His son, Michael Lee Newton, predeceased him in death. His family also includes grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children.

His hobbies included a love of fishing, hunting, gardening, engine repair and beekeeping. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a master of many. Most of his friends considered him one of the smartest people they ever had the experience of knowing. If John Arnold did not have the answer, there's a good chance there wasn't one. He was indeed wise beyond his years and strongly opinionated, right till the end.

A memorial service celebrating the life of John Reid Arnold will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Albert Horton Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. at 3 p.m.

