John Wayne Pressley
John Wayne Pressley Sr., 71, of Ocean Isle Beach passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Born in Charlotte on the Oct. 15, 1948, John was a son of the late Clyde Shannon and Elva Watterson Pressley. In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Shannon Pressley.
John and his wife, Karen, moved to the Myrtle Beach, S.C., area in 1983 and later moved to Ocean Isle Beach. He worked in the construction aggregate industry. He was a member of Seaside Masonic Lodge 419 A.F.M. in Myrtle Beach. John was an accomplished outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He will fondly be remembered as the family "grillmaster" and could cook anything on the grill.
Surviving are his loving wife of 51 years, Karen Williams Pressley; a son, John Wayne "JP" Pressley Jr., of Charleston, S.C., and a sister, Nancy Joyce of Cary.
A celebration of life will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd Assembly Church, 6720 Old Shallotte Road NW, Ocean Isle Beach.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in his name to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
10:30 AM
Shepherd Assembly Ch.
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
