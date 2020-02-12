Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny H. Lynch. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Obituary



Johnny H. Lynch, 59, of Carolina Shores, died Monday, Feb. 3, surrounded by family. He was born in Gloversville, N.Y. into a military family to the late John F. Lynch and Teruko T. Lynch. Johnny grew up in Fayetteville, where his father was stationed at Fort Bragg. He graduated from Seventy-First High School in 1979.



Johnny was married to Sharon Lynch for 38 years. Their marriage built the foundation for the loving home that raised their two children. During their marriage, he worked for 29 years in sales for Union Corrugating Company.



Johnny had a love for all sports, but his true love was baseball. He played throughout his lifetime and excelled at the sport in high school, receiving numerous accolades. This led him to coach baseball and football for 15 years, and he made an immense impact on so many young men's lives. Later in life, he enjoyed his bowling league and doing yard work. Johnny and Sharon loved traveling together, especially to Aruba.



Johnny is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, John Christopher Lynch (Kaley); granddaughter, Luna, and one grandchild expected of Supply; daughter, Jessica Lynch of Sunset Beach; siblings, Joanne Lovick (David) of Fayetteville, and Barbara Thomas (Jeff) of Fayetteville; nephew, Jeffery Lovick (Michelle) of Hope Mills; niece, Tara Turner (Robert) of Fayetteville; and numerous great nieces and nephews.



The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 SC-90, Little River, S.C. 29566. A celebration of life was conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at Lee Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Thomas officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider memorials for the , 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, N.C. 27612, or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401.



The family would like to thank the staff at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice for their outstanding care, compassion, and support over the last month.

Johnny H. Lynch, 59, of Carolina Shores, died Monday, Feb. 3, surrounded by family. He was born in Gloversville, N.Y. into a military family to the late John F. Lynch and Teruko T. Lynch. Johnny grew up in Fayetteville, where his father was stationed at Fort Bragg. He graduated from Seventy-First High School in 1979.Johnny was married to Sharon Lynch for 38 years. Their marriage built the foundation for the loving home that raised their two children. During their marriage, he worked for 29 years in sales for Union Corrugating Company.Johnny had a love for all sports, but his true love was baseball. He played throughout his lifetime and excelled at the sport in high school, receiving numerous accolades. This led him to coach baseball and football for 15 years, and he made an immense impact on so many young men's lives. Later in life, he enjoyed his bowling league and doing yard work. Johnny and Sharon loved traveling together, especially to Aruba.Johnny is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, John Christopher Lynch (Kaley); granddaughter, Luna, and one grandchild expected of Supply; daughter, Jessica Lynch of Sunset Beach; siblings, Joanne Lovick (David) of Fayetteville, and Barbara Thomas (Jeff) of Fayetteville; nephew, Jeffery Lovick (Michelle) of Hope Mills; niece, Tara Turner (Robert) of Fayetteville; and numerous great nieces and nephews.The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Lee Funeral Home, 11840 SC-90, Little River, S.C. 29566. A celebration of life was conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at Lee Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Thomas officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider memorials for the , 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, N.C. 27612, or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401.The family would like to thank the staff at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice for their outstanding care, compassion, and support over the last month. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.