Jonathan Wilson Moody, 36, of Shallotte, died March 8, 2020.
Jonathan was born in Cherry Point, N.C. on July 17, 1983 and was the son of David Wilson Moody and Gina Morgan Moody. He owned his Law Firm, Moody Law PLLC in Shallotte. He earned a degree in criminal justice at UNC Charlotte and then attended Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va. Mr. Moody volunteered at the Brunswick County District Attorney's Office while attending law school. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia Moody, Barbara Stone, Ronald Stone, Hilliard Morgan. Jonathan was a very giving person, even in death he donated his corneas to help others have better vision.
He is survived by his parents, David and Gina Moody of Middlesex, N.C.; two children, Grant and Layla Moody of Spokane, Wash.; a brother, Joshua Moody (Leigh Ann) and their daughter Harleigh Moody of Nashville, N.C.; aunts, Jeanette Thompson (Tim) of Zebulon, N.C., Melissa Hollis (Jeff) of Summerville, S.C., Dawn Lawrence (Richard Wade) of Beaufort, N.C.; uncle, Joseph Moody (Reta) of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-aunt, Bonnie Perry (Raymond) of Middlesex, N.C.; Rose Cowart of Lucdale, Miss.; mother in-law, Paula Butner of Winston-Salem, N.C.; his canine companion, Rolo and numerous cousins and extended family.
A visitation will be held Thursday evening March 19, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, East Bolivia.
A memorial service will be held Sunday March 22nd at 3 p.m. at Samaria Baptist Church, 3752 Samaria Church Lane, Middlesex, N.C. 27557
