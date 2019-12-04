Jordan Connor Sager
It is with very heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, Jordan Connor Sager, of Supply, born March 1, 2001, passed away on Friday Nov. 29, at the very young age of 18. Our lives have been changed forever.
While he leaves behind many loved ones, they include but are not limited to his, father, Mark Sager of Leland, mother, Melony Latta of Calabash; paternal grandmother, Connie Sager of Supply; maternal grandparents, Richard and Harriet Holley of Calabash; four siblings, Alexis Sager of Supply, Brittney Latta of Supply, Kamryn Ferster and Rhyan Inman both of Calabash.
We hold on to the belief that one day we will see you again and that you are finally at peace. Soar high my son!
At the request of the family, graveside services will be private. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel and other times receiving friends and family at his parents' home. Mark and his mother, 2501 Wilkes, Street Supply; Melony and her parents, 748 Carolina Street, SW Calabash. Private on line condolences may be sent to: www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 5, 2019