Joseph Anthony Mauz, 91, of Bolivia passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. on October 6, 1927, the son of the late Joseph Charles Mauz and Helen Jones Mauz and was preceded in death by a sister, Kathalyn Vizard.
Mr. Mauz was a veteran of World War II having served in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign for the United States Navy Construction Battalion known as the Seabees. He was vice commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8328 in Yorktown Heights, New York and also a member of the VFW Post 8866 in Supply.
Joseph grew up in the Bronx and raised his family in Yorktown Heights. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 137, and worked as a mechanic on heavy construction equipment for the majority of his career. He and his wife have lived in Bolivia since 1990.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Julie Mauz; daughter, Laurel Anne Cornell and her husband, Gary of York, Pa.; and sons Joseph Paul Mauz also of York and Timothy "Tim" Mauz who has been living with his parents in Bolivia. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Heather Lynn Focht, Matthew Joseph Cornell, Danielle Marie Cooper, Justin Patrick Mauz, and Joseph Anthony Mauz II. The surviving great-grandchildren are Audrey, Owen, and Bennett Cornell, Eliana, Sebastian and Tristian Focht. He leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Violet Marino Aquilina of Manorville, N.Y. and Frances Marino DiRocco of Wallingford, Conn.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you is extended to Jeannie Dominquez and to all the caregivers who provided care and loving support to Mr. Mauz and his family throughout his illness.
A service celebrating the life of Joseph Mauz will be held at the First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor on Sept. 1, 2019. Visitation with the family will begin at 3 p.m. and the service will be at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor Building Fund, 3867 Sunset Harbor Road, SE Bolivia, NC 28422.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 1, 2019