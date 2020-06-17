Joseph Charles "Joe" Jeffcoat
1948 - 2020
Joseph Charles (Joe) Jeffcoat, 71, passed away on Monday, June 8, from complications following a fall and resulting surgery.
Joe was born in 1948 in Columbia, S.C. He and his family eventually settled in Plymouth, N.C. He graduated in 1967 with honors and as a basketball standout at Plymouth High School, earning a full scholarship to Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) in Wilson, N.C. He played four years of basketball, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in math and physics, and was named Outstanding Senior by the faculty.

Upon graduation, he joined BB&T in Wilson, while at the same time joining the Army National Guard, where he served for six years. After working in marketing at BB&T for 33 years as a Senior Vice President in the home office in Wilson, he retired in 2004.
Joe and his wife, Tonda, began making pottery in 1974 and continued to do so part-time until moving to Little River, S.C. in 2005 and opening Jeffcoat Pottery studio in Calabash, N.C. as a second career. Joe's passion for clay and the many pieces of pottery he created during his almost 46 years of "throwing pots" has been shared with countless pottery students and customers throughout the Carolinas and beyond.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel P. Jeffcoat, father, Allen Wesley Jeffcoat; a brother, Allen Wesley Jeffcoat Jr.; father-in-law, Julian H (Snookey) Clark; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Ingram. Joe is survived by his wife of 48 years, Tonda; their two children, Casey Jeffcoat of Carolina Shores, N.C., Cody Jeffcoat and his significant other, Joy Orlando and her four children, of Cary N.C.; his mother-in-law, Mildred Craft Clark of Belhaven, N.C.; sister, Clarine Jeffcoat Acasio of New Bern, N.C.; and nieces and nephew, Bobbi Waters, Betsy Ritchie and husband, James, Donna Rinehart and husband, Ron, all of New Bern, N.C., and Jack Waters and wife, Stephanie of Sammamish, Wash.; one great-niece and three great-nephews. He is also survived by nephew, Mike Ingram and wife, Lindsey, of Apex, N.C. and three great-nephews.
Plans for a memorial service will be postponed until a later date due to the current virus situation.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the NC Pottery Center, PO Box 531, Seagrove, NC 27341.
Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Carolina Shores, NC 28467

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Cremations - Carolina Shores
10180 Ocean Highway
Carolina Shores, NC 28467
(910) 579-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 15, 2020
Joe was my first boss when I was fresh out of college in 1977. He was great to work for. Always so kind and good to me and others in our department. Love and prayers to your family!
Teri Raynor
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Tonda, I remember Joe fondly when we both worked in advertising and marketing at BB&T in the late 1960s. He was so kind and talked about his love for you many times before and after you were married and your early pottery adventures. He was a true gentleman and very respectful at all times. I am sorry and pray God comfort you and your children.
Libbie Newton Toth
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Sorry to hear about Joe! He was a great person and potter! Have known him for many years! He and Tonya bought our first house. Prayers for the family.
Wayne and Jo Doll
June 12, 2020
we knew both Joe and Tonda from taking lessons at their studio. Joe was most helpful to learning students, always helpful. I would see him at shows and he would chat and never an unkind word. I will miss him
Doug and Pat Gorsline
Friend
June 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Joe.
Mae French
Classmate
June 11, 2020
Though its been many years since our school days together, I have fond memories of a big guy with an even bigger heart. Deep condolences to all whose life he blessed.
Peggy Furney Cartner
Friend
June 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Candy Gustafson
Friend
June 11, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Joe was one of the kindest and most gifted people I have ever known. Keeping the family in my prayers.
Ann Lilley Bartholomew
Friend
