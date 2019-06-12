Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph James Garbarino. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Saint Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary



Joe graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor of arts in English and European Literature. He started his career in marketing/advertising at Macy's. He was the Senior VP Director of Sales Promotion from 1981-1992 in Atlanta and New York. Later he became Senior VP of Corporate Sales/Promotion Director for Belk Stores in Charlotte, and ended his career at Value City Dept. Stores in Columbus, Ohio as Senior VP of Marketing/Advertising.

Joe retired to Seascape in Supply in 2003. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all and will be dearly missed. The funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at Saint Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow the Mass in the church columbarium and a reception will follow in the church gathering room. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Brunswick County or a .

Online condolences may be made at

Joseph James Garbarino, 73 of Supply, passed away on May 4, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington. He was born in Jersey City, N.J. July 5, 1945 to the late Joseph Garbarino and Anne Modos. He was preceded in death by his sister Joan Falkenberg. Joseph is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Keller Garbarino; two sons, Christian Garbarino and his wife Angela Farenbacher of Cranford, N.J., and James Garbarino and wife Emmy McLees of Columbus, Ohio; five grandchildren, Gregory, Sophie, Alton, Estelle and Clara.Joe graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor of arts in English and European Literature. He started his career in marketing/advertising at Macy's. He was the Senior VP Director of Sales Promotion from 1981-1992 in Atlanta and New York. Later he became Senior VP of Corporate Sales/Promotion Director for Belk Stores in Charlotte, and ended his career at Value City Dept. Stores in Columbus, Ohio as Senior VP of Marketing/Advertising.Joe retired to Seascape in Supply in 2003. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all and will be dearly missed. The funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at Saint Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow the Mass in the church columbarium and a reception will follow in the church gathering room. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics of Brunswick County or a .Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations