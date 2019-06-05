Joseph Michael Schebel, 86, of Calabash died Friday, May 31, 2019, at SECU Hospice of Brunswick.
Mr. Schebel was born September 30, 1932, in Rome, New York, son of the late Joseph A. Schebel and Josephine Potocki Schebel. He served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Schebel was a lifetime member of Calabash VFW Post 7283. He was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church for many years. Along with living at the beach, Mr. Schebel enjoyed carpentry and woodworking. He was preceded in death by a son Joseph Schebel, Jr. and a brother Richard Schebel.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Katherine Schebel of Calabash; one daughter, Kathleen Tobin and husband John of Schenectady, New York; one brother, Michael Schebel of Rome, New York; five grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, at ten o'clock in the morning at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Calabash. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SECU Hospice of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, North Carolina 28422.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on June 6, 2019