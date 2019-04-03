Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Joseph ("Joe") Powell Creekmore departed this world into glory with Jesus on 28 March 2019. Joe was born in Whiteville, North Carolina on the 24th of May 1938. He was proceeded in death by his Grade School "Sweetheart" since the 2nd Grade and wife of 53 1/2 years, Virginia ("Darrell") Dutton Creekmore, also of Whiteville, North Carolina. Joe was very close to his High School Classmates of the Whiteville High School Class of 1956. Upon graduation from High School Joe entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He graduated in 1960 and went on to attend and graduate from the School of Law at the University at Chapel Hill in June of 1962. That same month Joe was drafted into the



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC



Joseph ("Joe") Powell Creekmore departed this world into glory with Jesus on 28 March 2019. Joe was born in Whiteville, North Carolina on the 24th of May 1938. He was proceeded in death by his Grade School "Sweetheart" since the 2nd Grade and wife of 53 1/2 years, Virginia ("Darrell") Dutton Creekmore, also of Whiteville, North Carolina. Joe was very close to his High School Classmates of the Whiteville High School Class of 1956. Upon graduation from High School Joe entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He graduated in 1960 and went on to attend and graduate from the School of Law at the University at Chapel Hill in June of 1962. That same month Joe was drafted into the Army and upon passing the North Carolina Bar Exam in August entered the U.S. Army's Judge Advocate General Corps in September 1962. Joe entered the Army as a First Lieutenant and retired almost 21 years later as a Colonel. Joe served the country through the Vietnam and Cold Wars, spending time in Vietnam, Okinawa, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Korea, Italy, and in the Federal Republic of Germany (before West and East Germany were re-united). Upon retirement from the Army in 1982, Joe and Darrell moved to Greensboro, North Carolina where Joe served as the Clerk of Court for the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. In 2002 Joe retired from the U.S. Court System, and he and Darrell moved to their dream home on the north bank of the Little Shallotte River. There they made many great friends and together experienced all the wonders of coastal North Carolina. Joe is survived by two children, Joseph Powell Creekmore Jr. and his daughter-in-law Susan Angelette Creekmore and Christopher Lee Creekmore and Cindy Carswell; his three grandchildren, Joseph Powell Creekmore III and his wife Sarah Grace Creekmore, Madeline Christine Yerby and her husband James Richard Yerby and Michael Dutton Creekmore and his wife Rebecca Mcguigan Creekmore; his six great-grandchildren, Finneas James Yerby, Joseph Powell Creekmore, IV, Olivia Grace Creekmore, Julia Angelette Yerby, Amelia Rose Creekmore, and Franklin Powell Creekmore. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC Funeral Home Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory

5229 Ocean Hwy W

Shallotte , NC 28459

(910) 754-6363 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close