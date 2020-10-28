Joy R. Ellis passed away peacefully Oct. 15 at the age of 86 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Born in New York City in 1933, she was the daughter of Albert and Ruth Rohde. She spent most of her life in Dutchess County, N.Y., moving to Calabash, N.C., in 1993, and then The Woodlands, Texas, in 2017.

Joy graduated from Arlington High School in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., in 1952, and later in life attended Dutchess Community College, also in Poughkeepsie. As a teenager, she worked as a lifeguard on the "Travis Farm," and as a carhop at Nor-Ann's drive-in restaurant, both in LaGrangeville, N.Y.

Joy was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph "Tom" Cross Jr. of LaGrangeville, N.Y., and her second husband, Ralph V. Ellis, of Melbourne Beach, Fla.

Joy was a proud mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three sons, Jay T. Cross and wife, Viki, of Salt Point, N.Y., Scott A. Cross and his partner, Trish Robinson (and her son, Alex), of LaGrangeville, N.Y., and Dean M. Ellis and wife, Patti, of The Woodlands, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Rebecca, Matthew, Connor and Olivia, along with her great-grandchildren Drake and Brock.

Joy is also survived by her two sisters, Phyllis Housour of Elkhart, Ind., and her twin sister Gail Rock of Raleigh, N.C., along with a caring and supporting group of nieces, nephews and stepchildren.

Joy will be remembered as someone who lived a life with love and compassion for all. She'll also be remembered for her close relationship with her twin sister, Gail. Together, they were known as the generous and fun-loving "Rohde Twins." She volunteered with, and was a member of, many community organizations, most recently Calabash Presbyterian Church and the Presbyterian Women's Circle.

In lieu of flowers and with Joy's love for her many pets over the years, the family requests that donations be made in Joy's memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), your local animal shelter or your local pet rescue organization.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.



