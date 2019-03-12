Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie Dowell. View Sign

Joyce Marie Dowell

(December 19, 1948 – March 07, 2019)

Source of Joy

A seventy-year spree of giving and forgiving began in 1948 with the birth of a daughter to Joseph Leon Piver and Marceline Lewis Piver. This bearer of love and light was named Joyce Marie.

At the family home in Ash, she was at once a playful child, a diligent farm worker, the keeper of her siblings Linda and Kevin, then Donna, and later Dale, Donnie and Lynn. She was the centerpiece of her daddy's purview. Her doll baby could be found in her arms nearly all the time for years. Tinkering with a toy piano started at age 5. And this young one couldn't stand to be muddy or dirty at all. Those inclinations were precursors to her future - as her nurturing, musicality and cleanliness would become lifelong traits. She attended Waccamaw School and was naturally successful and much liked. In 1967 she married Mickey Dowell, to whom she was a loyal and honorable wife. In 1968 she became the mother to her son and always treated him like a treasure. Her grandson knew her as the nicest person in the world.

The meek fearlessness of her Lord the Christ was central to her every expression - with a kind, soft demeanor matched only by wisdom and commitment to rightness. Being true and faithful, service to others far outweighed service to self. Encouragement and uplifting consolation were among her standard offerings. The scope of her artistry included songwriting, drawing and painting. She was a published poet. Her talent as a pianist became masterful. Pleasure was found in nature's splendor: especially flowers, butterflies and beaches. She adored colorful, pretty things. She was a colorful, pretty gift.

Joyce's presence proved her name fitting since she was a source of joy to any fortunate enough to know her. Humor and laughter were commonplace. With a constitution never failing and a character never faltering, her example is most notable and admirable. She was cherished. Though having left the physical plane on March 07, 2019, the resonance of this warm and devoted woman will continue to inform and grace us and our realm even as she obtains her richly deserved glory for an impressive victory.

Joyce's funeral service was held at the Piver Cemetery in Ash on Saturday, March 9, 2019.











Joyce Marie Dowell(December 19, 1948 – March 07, 2019)Source of JoyA seventy-year spree of giving and forgiving began in 1948 with the birth of a daughter to Joseph Leon Piver and Marceline Lewis Piver. This bearer of love and light was named Joyce Marie.At the family home in Ash, she was at once a playful child, a diligent farm worker, the keeper of her siblings Linda and Kevin, then Donna, and later Dale, Donnie and Lynn. She was the centerpiece of her daddy's purview. Her doll baby could be found in her arms nearly all the time for years. Tinkering with a toy piano started at age 5. And this young one couldn't stand to be muddy or dirty at all. Those inclinations were precursors to her future - as her nurturing, musicality and cleanliness would become lifelong traits. She attended Waccamaw School and was naturally successful and much liked. In 1967 she married Mickey Dowell, to whom she was a loyal and honorable wife. In 1968 she became the mother to her son and always treated him like a treasure. Her grandson knew her as the nicest person in the world.The meek fearlessness of her Lord the Christ was central to her every expression - with a kind, soft demeanor matched only by wisdom and commitment to rightness. Being true and faithful, service to others far outweighed service to self. Encouragement and uplifting consolation were among her standard offerings. The scope of her artistry included songwriting, drawing and painting. She was a published poet. Her talent as a pianist became masterful. Pleasure was found in nature's splendor: especially flowers, butterflies and beaches. She adored colorful, pretty things. She was a colorful, pretty gift.Joyce's presence proved her name fitting since she was a source of joy to any fortunate enough to know her. Humor and laughter were commonplace. With a constitution never failing and a character never faltering, her example is most notable and admirable. She was cherished. Though having left the physical plane on March 07, 2019, the resonance of this warm and devoted woman will continue to inform and grace us and our realm even as she obtains her richly deserved glory for an impressive victory.Joyce's funeral service was held at the Piver Cemetery in Ash on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close