Joyce St. George Partello
Joyce (Donnie) St. George Partello, 75, of Southport, went to her Heavenly home Oct. 23.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Southport and a graduate of Southport High School. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her pets, fishing and being on the beach.
Preceded in death by her parents, Donald Fisher St. George and Catherine Hinnant St. George; husband, Richard Alvey Partello, Jr.; son, Richard Alvey Partello III; sister, Harriet Ann St. George; nephew, John Fisher St. George. Survived by her son, Christian Donald Partello and wife Carrie DeWitt Partello; sisters, Catherine St. George Johnstone and husband Richard, Julie St. George Glisson and husband Joey; grandchildren, Amanda, Benjamin and Adam; great-granddaughter Sophia; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. at Northwood Cemetery, 711 E. Longleaf Drive, Southport, NC 28461.
Shared memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
