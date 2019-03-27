Judy Kay Sellers Long, 69, of Whiteville and formerly of Ash, passed away March 20, 2019. She was born in New Hanover County, a daughter of Radway Sellers and Elizabeth Hickman Sellers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall "Eugene" Long, and her brother, David Sellers. She was a member of Soldier Bay Baptist Church.
Surviving are her sons, Alex Eugene Long (Chrystal) of Old Dock and Gregory Neal Long (Tiffany) of Whiteville; sister, Jeanette Sellers Hewett of Bolivia; five grandchildren, Kristi, Dylan, Austin, Makenzie, and Logan; niece, Susan Hirst; and nephew, Randy Hewett.
Services were conducted at 1:00 p.m. from the graveside in Long Cemetery, Ash, on Friday, March 22. The Rev. Jason Benton officiated. The family received friends for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Angel House, Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, NC 28472.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 28, 2019