Julia Styron Ashburn Spencer

Julia Styron Ashburn Spencer, 78, of Southport, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, with her family by her side.



She was born to the late Fredrick Marion Ashburn and Elsie Doyle Styron Ashburn, Sept. 19, 1940, in Wilmington. She wed Carey Wayne Spencer Sr. on Nov. 20, 1955, in Conway.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Carey Wayne Spencer Jr. and wife Susan, David Ronald Spencer, and Sharon Carlson all of Southport; grandchildren Carey Wayne Spencer III and wife Monica of Mobile, Ala., Erin Ashburn Kenerley and husband Potter of Greensboro, Joshua David Spencer of Denver, Colo., and Brad Raymond Carlson Jr. of Southport; and great-granddaughter Emma Spencer of Birmingham, Ala.



Julia spent her life giving, as a wife to a United States Army service man. She toured with her husband and children all over the world, working for the U.S. government GS services, government VIP services, and military officer's clubs. Her life as a mother was constant involvement in her children's and grandchildren's activities. Known for her cooking and love of people, she never met a stranger who did not soon become a friend and she was quick to volunteer to help others. Anyone that was blessed to have known her knows the love, care, compassion and warmth she shared. "Mom" Julia touched so many people's lives and was a second mother figure to many.



Final services are pending, but a family visitation is planned for Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. on what would have been her 79th birthday, at the SpringHill Suites, Wilmington Mayfair, 1014 Ashes Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28405.

Condolences may be sent to Spencer Family, P.O. Box 10873, Southport, N.C. 28461.





Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019

