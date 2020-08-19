1/1
Julie Laura (Ward) Faulk
Julie Laura Ward Faulk, 46, of Longwood, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, in the McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born in Horry County, S.C. on Wednesday, July 24, 1974, Julie was a daughter of Mary Best Ward of Longwood and the late Clawson L. Ward.
In addition to her father, Julie was preceded in death by her brother, Eddison Lewis Ward and husband, Timothy M. Faulk.
Julie was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and had served as the church clerk. She was a beloved employee of Brunswick County Government for nearly 20 years.
Surviving are her mother, Mary B. Ward of Longwood; a son, Matthew Faulk of the home; two sisters, Amy W. Simmons and husband DeWayne of Ash, Susan Ward of Longwood; two nephews, Ben Simmons and wife Katelyn of Southport, Justin Simmons of Ash and a host of special friends, family and co-workers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. from the graveside on, Saturday, Aug. 15, in the Ward Family Cemetery, Longwood, with The Rev. Mark Register officiating.
The family requests with gratitude that donations be made in her name to the Friendship Baptist Church "Building Fund" at 2546 Ash Little River Road, NW, Ash, NC 28420.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441


Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Fulwood
6849 Sweet Gum Road NW
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469
(910)471-5441
