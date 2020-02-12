Justus Lawrence Guidice

Justus Lawrence Guidice, 47, of Shallotte, passed away suddenly on Feb. 3 at home. He was born in Plainview, N.Y. on Oct. 31, 1972, to Lorraine Hoffmann Lynch of Shallotte and Lawrence Guidice.

Justus is survived by his daughter, Xanthian Moon Lincoln; her mother, Kerrie O'Keefe; son, Demetrius Guidice; his mother, Keri Silvernail Guidice; mother, Lorraine Hoffmann Lynch; sister, Danielle Terwilliger; brother, James Guidice; and maternal grandmother, Dorothy Hoffmann of Ocean Isle Beach.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date when the family can all be together.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 13, 2020
