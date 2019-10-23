Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Kathleen Williams. View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Send Flowers Obituary



Karen Kathleen Williams died peacefully at home in Carolina Shores on Oct. 14, 2019.

She was born April 28, 1942, in Moundsville, W.Va., the daughter of Guy and Mildred McDowell. Karen was a graduate of Moundsville High School class of 1960 and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati School of Music.

Karen was a beloved mother and housewife, piano teacher, former member of the Moundsville Country Club and former organist and member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Karen was an avid tennis player.

Karen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 27 years, Clem "Joe" R. Williams. Surviving are one son, Joshua Kadetz, of Walton, Ky.; two daughters Rebekah Kinerk of Charlotte, and Leah Kadetz of Atlanta, Ga.; three step-sons, Glen (Cheryl) Williams of Fort Wayne, Ind., Don (Terri) Williams of Chester, S.C., and Kirt (Carol) Williams of Hopkinsville, Ky.; 11 grandchildren Skyler Kadetz, Ayden Kadetz, Avery Kadetz, Christopher Williams, Courtney Williams, Lauren Anspaugh, Joshua Williams, Amber Williams, Katy Axton, Megan Williams and Hutchinson Williams; five great-grandchildren, Sienna Williams, Maci Grace Williams, Ethan Axson, Conner Axson and Kaylyn Axson; and several nieces and nephews.

Karen's wishes are to be cremated. A memorial service to honor Karen's memory will be held in the near future in Moundsville, W.Va., and Carolina Shores, N.C.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family

