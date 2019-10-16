Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Clark ""Kitty"" Howard. View Sign Service Information White Funeral and Cremation Service 603 Ocean Hwy E Bolivia , NC 28422 (910)-754-6848 Service 2:00 PM Shallotte Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Kitty" Clark Howard

Katherine "Kitty" Clark Howard, 91, of Supply, died at home in her woods on Sept. 27, 2019. She was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Patterson, Ga. to Victor LeRoy and Florence Hill Clark. She grew up in Patterson and worked in the family store. Kitty attended Patterson High School and graduated as valedictorian in 1944. After high school, Kitty attended the Georgia State College for Women and graduated with a teaching degree. Kitty began her long teaching career in Patterson.

In 1952 she married Claude C. Howard, Sr., and moved to California. Being in the Air Force, they moved several times before settling in Sanford, N.C. where C.C. finished his teaching degree. In 1963 they moved to Claymont, Del., where they would live until their retirement. Kitty taught at Maple Lane Elementary School in the Claymont School District (now the Brandywine School District) for more than 20 years. She taught 3rd and 4th grades, with an emphasis in science. While living in Claymont, Kitty and C.C. were members of the Trinity Presbyterian Church.

After retirement Kitty and C.C. moved to Supply, and together built their dream retirement home. Kitty and C.C.'s woods were always a favorite place to visit for grand children, family and friends. Kitty and C.C. joined the Shallotte Presbyterian Church where Kitty was a member of the Morning Circle, and ever the teacher, she volunteered with the Literacy Council. Kitty had a great love of books and nature; she loved reading, feeding the birds, traveling, Broadway plays, old movies, playing the piano, and especially being in her woods.

Kitty is survived by her son, Claude C. Howard, Jr., and wife Josephine L. Howard of Crescent, Ga.; daughter, Kimberly H. Burgmuller and husband Gary C. Burgmuller of New Castle, Del.; her grandchildren, Ethel Hampton, Mary Brizendine, Andrew Burgmuller, Clark Burgmuller, Charles Burgmuller; three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; her brother LeRoy David Clark and wife Bonnie Clark; sister-in-law Ruby Chandler. In addition, she is survived by many special family members and friends who held a very special place in Kitty's heart. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Claude C. Howard, Sr., and Agnes Dudley and Dora Sievers, two of C.C.'s sisters. She considered all her sisters-in-law as the sisters she never had.

The family would like to thank Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their compassionate care during Kitty's illness. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 M. H. Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. 28470 or the Brunswick County Literacy Council, P.O. Box 6, 282 US Highway 17, Supply, N.C. 28462, or the Nature Conservancy Attn: Treasury 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100 Arlington, Va. 22203.

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

