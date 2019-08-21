Katherine Hunt Woods

Service Information
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH
44236
(330)-650-4181
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes - Hudson
19 East Main Street
Hudson, OH 44236
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Country Club of Hudson
2155 Middleton Rd.
Hudson, OH
View Map
Obituary
Katherine Woods
Katherine Woods, nee Hunt, formerly Katherine Dudick, 71, of Streetsboro, Ohio, formerly of Hudson, Ohio, Sun City Center, Fla., and Calabash, N.C., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of Anne C. Hunt, nee Maher and Glenn N. Hunt and beloved wife of John K. Woods as well as loving mother of Susan M. (Richard) Cropp of Fredericksburg, Va., Thomas M. Dudick II of Parma, Ohio, and David (Lindsay) Dudick of Hudson, Ohio; grandmother of Ryan, Emily, and Cameron Cropp and Dylan and Evan Dudick; and stepmother to Melissa (Thomas) Johnson of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Kathy attended Kent State University pursing a degree in Public Relations, and attended Villa Angela Academy. She owned Coastal Organizing & Staging Solutions, an organizing and estate sale business in N.C. She was a Development Director at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Cleveland and was involved in many fundraisers including the American Diabetes Foundation, the Blossom Women's Committee, the Florida Orchestra Women's Guild, and the Hattie Larlham League of Hudson.
A memorial gathering will be held on August 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 19 E. Main Street (On The Square), Hudson, Ohio 44236 (330-650-4181).
A celebration of Kathy's life will also be held on August 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Country Club of Hudson, 2155 Middleton Rd., Hudson, Ohio 44236. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to the , www.stjude.org. www.johnsonromito.com.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 22, 2019
