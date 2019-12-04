Kathleen V. Digilio, 76, of Supply died Thursday, Nov. 28, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Digilio was born March 10, 1943, in New York and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Josephine Passantino Pozzoboni. She was a member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Kathleen was very supportive of her husband's career and always willing to go wherever his career may take them. She was also very loyal to whatever cause she supported. She was very faithful to her upbringing and traditions, which included to be very proper but not demeaning to others, having respect for everyone. Kathleen always put her family first. Her husband Vince stated that "he was lucky to have known her."
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vince Digilio; two children, Dena Betz and husband Carl of West Chester, Pa., Vincent Digilio Jr. and wife Karen of Danvers, Mass; five grandchildren, Christina, Marissa, Cormack, Riley, Shea. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday Dec. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Shallotte. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 5, 2019