Kattie Gail Hammond
Kattie Gail Hammond, 36, of Whiteville died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Kattie was born May 25, 1983, daughter of Sonja Lewis Todd and the late Jerry Gale Clemmons. She was a member of Palmyra Baptist Church. She loved animals and the outdoors.
Survivors include her mother, Sonja Todd and husband Lester, of Supply; husband Jason Hammond of the home; three children, Jacob, Colton, and Jaycie, all of the home; sister, Kayanna Hill and husband Avery, of Supply; and maternal grandfather, Louie Lewis, Sr., of Supply.
Funeral services were held Tuesday Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. at Palmyra Baptist Church, Highway 130, Whiteville with the Rev. John Roberson and the Rev. Anthony Clemmons officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Bruce Babson, Benji Etheridge, Hunter Marlow, Chuck Nance, Gaston Ward, Brad Hardison. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Stephens, Adam Faulk, Adam Fulford, Fitzgerald Hall, Brandon Frink, and Eugene Cartrette. Friends were invited to a time of visitation with the family on Monday evening Oct.14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Oct. 17, 2019