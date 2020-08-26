Kenneth Crewe Harris, formerly of Sunset Beach, died Aug. 8 at Iroquois Nursing & Rehabilitation in Syracuse, N.Y.



Ken and his wife, Dorothy, moved to Sugar Sands in 1989 from Chevy Chase, Md., where Ken had retired from Potomac Electric Power Company as an electrical engineer. The couple were founding members of Seaside United Methodist Church.



Surviving Dorothy, Ken in 2012 moved to the Syracuse area to be closer to his son & daughter-in-law, Steven A. and Michele M. Harris. Ken was born Dec. 12, 1925, was a World War II Army veteran, and a 1950 electrical engineering graduate of Virginia Tech.



His younger son, Robert W. Harris, preceded him in death.



Surviving is one granddaughter, Katlyn Harris, and great granddaughter, Abigail Merritt.



Ken loved dogs, golf, pinochle and fishing. Keeping with his wishes, Ken's remains will be reunited with Dorothy at Seaside United Methodist Church sometime in the future.

