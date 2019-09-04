Kenneth G. Inman
Kenneth G. Inman, 66, of Ash, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 in UNC Hospital, Hillsborough, NC. He was born February 8, 1953 in Columbus County, the son of the late Howard and Eula Bell Clark Inman.
Kenny retired from DuPont after 30 years of dedicated service. He was an avid fisherman who found joy in the beauty of the river.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, Lamar Jones.
He is survived by a son, Weston Inman of the home; brothers, Harry Inman of Lexington, N.C. and Doug Inman of Ash; previous wife and love of his life, Lisa Long.
His Funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, September 3 at 2 p.m. at New Britton Baptist Church.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 2 at Peacock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at http://www.peacockfuneralhome.net
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 5, 2019