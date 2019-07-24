Kenneth R. Babson
Mr. Kenneth R. Babson, 84, of Ash died Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born November 25, 1934, the son of Anson Babson and Hillary Simmons Babson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Gore Babson.
He was a member of New Britton Baptist Church. He and his family owned and operated Babson's Boat Ramp on the Waccamaw River for fifty years.
He is survived by a son, Dwight Babson and wife, April Lanier Babson of Ash; a sister, Esther Buffkin Myles and husband Jeff of Ash; grandchildren, Blaine Lawson, Bailey Lawson, Brady Lawson, Bryleigh Lawson; nephew, Willard Buffkin and wife, Beverly; great-nieces, Lindsey and Paige Buffkin, all of Carolina Beach.
His funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at New Britton Baptist Church. Entombment was in the family mausoleum at New Britton Baptist Church Cemetery.
His family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Peacock Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.peacockfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 25, 2019