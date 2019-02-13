Kevin Michael Loughran of Sunset Beach, formerly of Farmingdale, N.Y., passed in peace with his family by his side on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the age of 53. Born on Oct. 14, 1965, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to his late father Charles J. Loughran and beloved mother Lynn B. Loughran (Alan Klug So).
Kevin is survived by his sisters, Karen Rivera and Kim Chura (Andy), loving uncle to David Dominguez, Gabi Rivera, Alex Rivera, Andy Chura Jr. and Danny Chura; and many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. Kevin was a master carpenter. He loved golf and was a trivia wizard. He was a diehard Notre Dame fan-GO IRISH!!!, but bled blue and red in the fall and pinstripes in the spring for the NY Giants and NY Yankees.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kevin's memory to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice & LifeCareCenter, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, by phone to 910-796-7900 or online at www.mercyhospice.org. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Coastal Cremations-Wilmington
6 Jacksonville St.
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 392-6032
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 14, 2019