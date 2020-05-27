Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Duncan McNeill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Duncan McNeill, 76, of Ocean Isle Beach, passed away on March 4, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga. at Emory University Hospital after a brief respiratory illness related to his cancer.



Larry was raised in Scotland and Richmond Counties in N.C. He was a graduate of Rockingham High School and North Carolina State University (Engineering). He began his career in the software development and networking field at GE Information Services where he worked in various positions for 28 years. He followed that with two years at GridNet International while he gained his realtor and broker licenses. Larry served as a realtor in Brunswick County, N.C. and Horry County, S.C., until his death. During that time, he had numerous positions on the board of the Brunswick County Association of Realtors, including President, as well as national realtor committees.



In his leisure, he loved family and friends, movies, taking sunrise pictures on the beach, and especially long walks with his loyal canine companion, Murphy.



Larry is preceded in death by his parents Carroll Duncan McNeill and Esther Hearn McNeill, and his first wife Vikki Baucom.



Larry is survived by his wife Patricia McNeill; his children Robert McNeill and Katherine Vaughn, his sister Elaine Treece (Max); his grandchildren Taylor McNeill, Kyle McNeill, Carter McNeill, Noah Vaughn, and Abbey Vaughn; nephews Zeb Treece (Hope) and Ben Treece; niece Amy Treece; and numerous cousins in the McNeill and Hearn families.



Following a memorial service in Laurinburg, N.C., Larry will be interred beside his parents at Pinecrest Cemetery in Gibson, N.C. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson and Son in Atlanta, Ga., and Boles Funeral Services in Laurinburg, N.C.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a donation to the 's Carol Grotnes Belk Campus in Charleston, S.C. (

